InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives $5,535.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,535.00.

IHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,980 ($60.17) to GBX 5,000 ($60.42) in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

IHG opened at $55.20 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.439 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 45,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

