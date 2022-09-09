Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.03

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.03 and traded as high as C$31.18. Interfor shares last traded at C$30.60, with a volume of 323,673 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.04.

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.84 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 4.9799997 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Larouche purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.25 per share, with a total value of C$25,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$176,750. In related news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.14 per share, with a total value of C$100,552.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,628,188.26. Also, Senior Officer Eric Larouche bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$176,750.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

