International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.69. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $116.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

