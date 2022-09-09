Internet Computer Tops 1-Day Volume of $82.51 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $82.51 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.04 or 0.00033037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00095306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00075489 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001529 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000275 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008951 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002594 BTC.

MediBloc (MED) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 256,035,011 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer.The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform.Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services.The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps.”

