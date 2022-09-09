Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Receives Neutral Rating from Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IPG. Macquarie lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

IPG stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Recommended Stories

