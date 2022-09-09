Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

