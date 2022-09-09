Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,088 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $31,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.34.

