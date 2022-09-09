Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the typical volume of 144 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DOMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Doma
In other Doma news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 76,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $61,709.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,977,090 shares in the company, valued at $38,861,442.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 308,135 shares of company stock worth $251,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Doma Price Performance
Shares of Doma stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. Doma has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $191.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.06.
Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Doma had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Doma will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Doma Company Profile
Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Doma (DOMA)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.