Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

DOMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In other Doma news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 76,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $61,709.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,977,090 shares in the company, valued at $38,861,442.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 308,135 shares of company stock worth $251,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMA. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new position in Doma in the fourth quarter valued at $174,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Doma by 105.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after buying an additional 3,683,441 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Doma by 25.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,491,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 2,571,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Doma by 182.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,799 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Doma by 298.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 995,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Doma stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. Doma has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $191.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Doma had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Doma will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

