Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Market Cap Hits $11.11 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $11.11 million and $1.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for about $0.0965 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,263.21 or 1.00072359 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036630 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 115,465,568 coins and its circulating supply is 115,093,401 coins. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion.The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.