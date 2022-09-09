Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,934 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $26,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 303,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after purchasing an additional 111,421 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,303,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,084,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 99,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 24,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

