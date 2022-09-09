IOI Token (IOI) Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

IOI Token (IOI) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. IOI Token has a market cap of $1.42 million and $424,708.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOI Token has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOI Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000749 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,065.86 or 0.99798400 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037361 BTC.

IOI Token Profile

IOI Token (IOI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. The official website for IOI Token is traderacemanager.com. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOI Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

