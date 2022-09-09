IOST (IOST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.41 Million

IOST (IOST) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IOST has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $247.38 million and $17.41 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,112.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00063461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00071324 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005669 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00079883 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

