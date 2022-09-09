IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Guggenheim boosted their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $221.12 on Friday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.