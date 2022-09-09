IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $221.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.06.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

