IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
IQV has been the subject of several other reports. Argus increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.06.
IQVIA Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $221.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.50. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional Trading of IQVIA
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in IQVIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 813,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in IQVIA by 11.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,687,000 after acquiring an additional 211,026 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in IQVIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $4,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
