iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $55.96

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.96 and last traded at $56.13, with a volume of 1325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.32.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,851,000 after buying an additional 185,312 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 85,785 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 70,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 38,277 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 76,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares during the period.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

