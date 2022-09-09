iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,090 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.5% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $95,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,084,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after acquiring an additional 235,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $89.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.10. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

