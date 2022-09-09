iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,519 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $39,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,901 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,525 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,558,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,179,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,617,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,840,000 after acquiring an additional 483,486 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS EFV opened at $41.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

