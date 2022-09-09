iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,651 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $27,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $93.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.33.

