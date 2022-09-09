iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Trimmed by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

IVW stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

