iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Increased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 45,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 262,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.84. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.97 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

