Ispolink (ISP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $709,402.00

Ispolink (ISP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $709,402.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ispolink has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ispolink Profile

ISP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2020. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink. Ispolink’s official website is ispolink.com.

Buying and Selling Ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

