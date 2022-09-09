ITAM Games (ITAM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $14.66 Million

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, ITAM Games has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One ITAM Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ITAM Games has a total market cap of $14.66 million and $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004188 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.18 or 0.99998514 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036288 BTC.

ITAM Games Profile

ITAM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. ITAM Games’ official message board is medium.com/itam. The official website for ITAM Games is itam.games/en. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ITAM Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created.The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITAM Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ITAM Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

