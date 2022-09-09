ITAM Games Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $14.66 Million (ITAM)

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, ITAM Games has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One ITAM Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. ITAM Games has a market cap of $14.66 million and $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ITAM Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004188 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.18 or 0.99998514 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036288 BTC.

ITAM Games Coin Profile

ITAM Games is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames. The official message board for ITAM Games is medium.com/itam. ITAM Games’ official website is itam.games/en.

Buying and Selling ITAM Games

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created.The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITAM Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ITAM Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ITAM Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ITAM Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.