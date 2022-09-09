ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ITV stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. ITV has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

