IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) PT Raised to $35.00

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $30.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 97.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at $321,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

