IWG (LON:IWG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $146.15

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 146.15 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 146.95 ($1.78), with a volume of 154314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.65 ($1.78).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IWG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,515.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 176.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 222.26.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

