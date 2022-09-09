J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 210 ($2.54) price target on the grocer’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 300 ($3.62).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 258 ($3.12).

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 197.60 ($2.39) on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 197.50 ($2.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 307.80 ($3.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 681.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 214.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 230.38.

In other news, insider Jo Bertram purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £16,720 ($20,203.00).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

