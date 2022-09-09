Jackpot Price Hits $0.0159 on Top Exchanges (777)

Jackpot (777) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Jackpot coin can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Jackpot has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $33,225.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jackpot has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00281678 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00791396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015459 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020171 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Jackpot Profile

Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,130,161 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin.

Jackpot Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jackpot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jackpot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jackpot using one of the exchanges listed above.

