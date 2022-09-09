Jackpot Price Hits $0.0159 on Top Exchanges (777)

Jackpot (777) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Jackpot coin can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Jackpot has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $33,225.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jackpot has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00281678 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00791396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015459 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020171 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.
Jackpot Profile
Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,130,161 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin.
Jackpot Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Jackpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jackpot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.