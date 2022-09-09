Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.20.

JXN stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,908.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 41.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 80,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

