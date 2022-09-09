Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 300 ($3.62).
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 294.33 ($3.56).
Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance
About Jacobs Engineering Group
