Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 300 ($3.62).

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 294.33 ($3.56).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

About Jacobs Engineering Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.