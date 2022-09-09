Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,023 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.09% of Jacobs Solutions worth $15,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 347.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on J. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $123.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.82. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

