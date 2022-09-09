Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on J. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $123.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.