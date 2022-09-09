Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

JHG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.20 to $22.10 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.85. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

