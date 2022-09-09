Jarvis+ Tops 24 Hour Volume of $160,767.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $183,914.81 and approximately $160,767.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00037311 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004236 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,984.65 or 0.99803226 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002431 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00037982 BTC.
Jarvis+ Profile
Jarvis+ (JAR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com/pc/index.en.html. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.
Buying and Selling Jarvis+
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.
