JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 180 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JDSPY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 131 ($1.58) in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JDSPY opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

JD Sports Fashion Dividend Announcement

About JD Sports Fashion

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%.

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.