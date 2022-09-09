Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEO. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE AEO opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,932 shares of company stock valued at $139,435. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

