Jefferies Financial Group Boosts International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target to $45.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised International Seaways from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE INSW opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $156,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $818,140 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.