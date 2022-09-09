Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $33.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 102.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 314,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 159,695 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,465,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,088,000 after purchasing an additional 278,300 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $604,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $2,205,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

