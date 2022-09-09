Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freshpet in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRPT. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

FRPT opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.24. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $159.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,481,000 after buying an additional 1,322,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 214.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,638 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,907 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth $105,377,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,389,000 after purchasing an additional 485,765 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

