Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NEXT plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of NEXT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.24. The consensus estimate for NEXT’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share.

NEXT Price Performance

NEXT stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. NEXT has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

NEXT Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.746 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th.

(Get Rating)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Stories

