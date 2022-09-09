Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Nintendo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will earn $3.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nintendo’s FY2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get Nintendo alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTDOY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday. CLSA reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.35.

Nintendo Price Performance

Shares of NTDOY opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $68.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Nintendo’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 4th.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Nintendo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Nintendo in the second quarter worth $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in Nintendo in the second quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Nintendo in the first quarter worth $918,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nintendo

(Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.