Jetcoin (JET) Price Tops $0.0084 on Major Exchanges

Jetcoin (JET) traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $107,294.64 and approximately $68,631.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,182.02 or 0.99937322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036325 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jetcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

