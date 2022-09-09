Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.76 Million

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Jetfuel Finance has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Jetfuel Finance coin can now be purchased for $22.26 or 0.00104510 BTC on major exchanges. Jetfuel Finance has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $36,647.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jetfuel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,268.10 or 0.99874909 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00036268 BTC.

Jetfuel Finance Profile

Jetfuel Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io. Jetfuel Finance’s official website is jetfuel.finance/vaults.

Jetfuel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetfuel Finance is a deflationary yield farming ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain. It is an all in one defi protocol with products such as yield optimization at Jetfuel.Finance, credit/lending at Fortress, transactional tax/auto liquidity/passive yield token GFORCE, Automated Market Maker called Jetswap as well as a staking platform in an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetfuel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetfuel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetfuel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetfuel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetfuel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.