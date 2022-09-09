Jobchain Market Capitalization Achieves $2.42 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $2,217.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jobchain has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,065.86 or 0.99798400 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037361 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,864,586,781 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com.

Jobchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.