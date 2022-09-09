JOE (JOE) Price Hits $0.24

JOE (JOE) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001136 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $78.35 million and $2.98 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,267.58 or 0.99811685 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036186 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE (JOE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 323,664,144 coins. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.