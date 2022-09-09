John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, CJS Securities upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

WLY stock opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $58.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.27.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $545.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,962.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

