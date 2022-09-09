John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Upgraded by CJS Securities to Outperform

CJS Securities upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 10.8 %

WLY opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.84. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $58.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $545.65 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 7.12%. Equities analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 53.05%.

In other news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,962.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

