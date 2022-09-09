Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JCI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 209,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,079,000 after buying an additional 55,403 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.