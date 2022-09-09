JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Price Target to €13.50

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on UniCredit from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.90 ($12.14) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UniCredit from €13.40 ($13.67) to €14.80 ($15.10) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on UniCredit from €12.20 ($12.45) to €13.30 ($13.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UniCredit from €15.40 ($15.71) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.94.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.